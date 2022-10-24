Lane Reopened After I-44 Wreck In NW OKC


Monday, October 24th 2022, 1:57 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

All lanes have been reopened after wreck that happened at around 12:30 p.m. Monday blocked one lane on westbound I-44 near Lake Hefner Parkway.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, at least one vehicle, a waste management truck, was involved and blocked the left lane, and forced traffic to a single lane.

A noticeable backup of traffic had formed behind the wreck, but it is unknown what caused it.

This is a developing story.
