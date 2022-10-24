Former Norman Mayor Appearing In Court Monday

Monday, October 24th 2022, 12:48 pm
Former Norman Mayor Breea Clark will be in court Monday after her husband, Michael, filed a protective order against her.
Clark was served with papers on Oct. 18, and the hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Clark, a democrat, was elected as the mayor of Norman in 2019, and served in the position until she lost her reelection campaign to republican nominee Larry Heikkila in 2022.
