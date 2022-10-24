'Can I Speak To The Manager?' City Takes Down 'Karen-Themed' Halloween Display After Complaints

By: News 9

The City of Prosser, Washington has taken down its city hall Halloween display after getting complaints its display was in poor taste.

It was taken down after posts complained the display was making fun of certain women.

The display featured a scarecrow wearing a “Can I speak to the manager?” t-shirt and a “Karen” nametag.

In a news release, the City of Prosser says it has also withdrawn from the Historic Downtown Prosser Decorating Contest, saying they acknowledge the display was inconsistent with the spirit of the competition.

The "Karen meme" has gained international recognition as a pejorative term for an entitled white woman, according to Harvard.