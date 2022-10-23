Oklahoma Poison Control Highlights Halloween Costume, Decoration Safety

Sunday, October 23rd 2022, 6:27 pm
The state poison control center knows parents are on top of candy this Halloween and now they're offering reminders for decorations and costume safety.
Be aware of small batteries and accessories that could become choking hazards.
Don't store dry ice in your freezer, only handle with gloves or tongs.
For your spooky makeup, test it on a strip of skin first to check for allergens.
October 23rd, 2022
October 24th, 2022
October 24th, 2022
October 23rd, 2022
October 24th, 2022
October 24th, 2022
October 24th, 2022
October 24th, 2022