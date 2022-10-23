Oklahoma Poison Control Highlights Halloween Costume, Decoration Safety


Sunday, October 23rd 2022, 6:27 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The state poison control center knows parents are on top of candy this Halloween and now they're offering reminders for decorations and costume safety.

Be aware of small batteries and accessories that could become choking hazards.

Don't store dry ice in your freezer, only handle with gloves or tongs.

For your spooky makeup, test it on a strip of skin first to check for allergens.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 23rd, 2022

October 24th, 2022

October 24th, 2022

October 23rd, 2022

Top Headlines

October 24th, 2022

October 24th, 2022

October 24th, 2022

October 24th, 2022