21-Year-Old Dead Following Garvin County Crash


Sunday, October 23rd 2022, 6:27 pm

By: News 9


GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. -

A 21-year-old is dead after sustaining injuries in a crash in Garvin County earlier this month, according to authorities.

On Oct. 15, Joseph Tatum, 21, was heading northbound on US-177 when another vehicle hit the motorcyclist from behind, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

The driver and passengers in the other vehicle were not injured, according to OHP.

Tatum was transported to OU Health in critical condition where he later died on Oct. 20, troopers said.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 23rd, 2022

October 24th, 2022

October 24th, 2022

October 23rd, 2022

Top Headlines

October 24th, 2022

October 24th, 2022

October 24th, 2022

October 24th, 2022