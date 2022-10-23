21-Year-Old Dead Following Garvin County Crash

By: News 9

A 21-year-old is dead after sustaining injuries in a crash in Garvin County earlier this month, according to authorities.

On Oct. 15, Joseph Tatum, 21, was heading northbound on US-177 when another vehicle hit the motorcyclist from behind, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

The driver and passengers in the other vehicle were not injured, according to OHP.

Tatum was transported to OU Health in critical condition where he later died on Oct. 20, troopers said.