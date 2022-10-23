State Health Department Pushes For Breast Cancer Screenings With Program


Sunday, October 23rd 2022, 9:43 am

By: News 9


The Oklahoma State Department of Health is pushing for people to get screened for breast cancer. 

They said some populations are at a higher risk of developing the disease than others.

The state has an early detection program for some women between ages 50 to 65, depending on their insurance provider. 

To find out if you’re eligible, call 1-888-669-5934.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 23rd, 2022

October 21st, 2022

October 20th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 24th, 2022

October 24th, 2022

October 24th, 2022

October 24th, 2022