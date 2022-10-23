State Health Department Pushes For Breast Cancer Screenings With Program

Sunday, October 23rd 2022, 9:43 am
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is pushing for people to get screened for breast cancer.
They said some populations are at a higher risk of developing the disease than others.
The state has an early detection program for some women between ages 50 to 65, depending on their insurance provider.
To find out if you’re eligible, call 1-888-669-5934.
October 23rd, 2022
October 21st, 2022
October 20th, 2022
October 19th, 2022
October 24th, 2022
October 24th, 2022
October 24th, 2022
October 24th, 2022