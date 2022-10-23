American Farm Bureau Reporting Record High Turkey Prices


Sunday, October 23rd 2022, 9:37 am

By: News 9


Those celebrating Thanksgiving can expect to pay top dollar for turkey. 

The American Farm Bureau is reporting record high prices. 

Those prices have increased 28 to 32 percent compared to last year. 

Another round of the avian influenza is causing the mark up, but experts said there will be enough turkeys to go around this season.
