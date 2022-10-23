By: News 9

New Class Of Future OKC Firefighters Kicks Off Training

-

A brand new class of future Oklahoma City firefighters kicked off training this week.

Recruits started off with the basics, navigating their gear and hooking up hoses to fire hydrants.

They'll train for 16 weeks on everything from scaling buildings putting out flames to first aid and water rescues.

Training officers said they don't practice until they get it right, they practice until they can't get it wrong.