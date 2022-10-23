WATCH: Oklahoma Medal Of Honor Recipient Joins News 9 This Morning


Sunday, October 23rd 2022, 7:54 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Master Sgt. Earl D. Plumlee received the medal honor for his actions during an attack by Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in 2013. 

Plumlee was recently awarded the Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden

Eight years ago, Plumlee stepped into the breach to stop a suicide attack on his outpost in Afghanistan.

Plumlee joined News 9 Sunday morning to discuss his journey and what it felt like to receive the medal.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 23rd, 2022

October 24th, 2022

October 24th, 2022

October 23rd, 2022

Top Headlines

October 24th, 2022

October 24th, 2022

October 24th, 2022

October 24th, 2022