WATCH: Oklahoma Medal Of Honor Recipient Joins News 9 This Morning

Sunday, October 23rd 2022, 7:54 am
Master Sgt. Earl D. Plumlee received the medal honor for his actions during an attack by Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in 2013.
Plumlee was recently awarded the Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden
Eight years ago, Plumlee stepped into the breach to stop a suicide attack on his outpost in Afghanistan.
Plumlee joined News 9 Sunday morning to discuss his journey and what it felt like to receive the medal.
October 23rd, 2022
October 24th, 2022
October 24th, 2022
October 23rd, 2022
October 24th, 2022
October 24th, 2022
October 24th, 2022
October 24th, 2022