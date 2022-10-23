WATCH: Oklahoma Medal Of Honor Recipient Joins News 9 This Morning

By: News 9

Master Sgt. Earl D. Plumlee received the medal honor for his actions during an attack by Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in 2013.

Plumlee was recently awarded the Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden

Eight years ago, Plumlee stepped into the breach to stop a suicide attack on his outpost in Afghanistan.

Plumlee joined News 9 Sunday morning to discuss his journey and what it felt like to receive the medal.