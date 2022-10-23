Oklahoma City Police Welcome 2nd Therapy & Wellness K9


Saturday, October 22nd 2022, 7:36 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police welcomed a new member of the family on Friday.

Liberty is a German Shorthaired Pointer from K9s for Freedom and Independence. She's joining the department as a therapy and wellness dog.

She visited her new handler Sgt. Megan Morgan on Friday.

Liberty is the department's second therapy and wellness dog. They also have Will the black lab.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 22nd, 2022

October 23rd, 2022

October 23rd, 2022

October 23rd, 2022

Top Headlines

October 23rd, 2022

October 23rd, 2022

October 23rd, 2022

October 23rd, 2022