Oklahoma City Police Welcome 2nd Therapy & Wellness K9

Saturday, October 22nd 2022, 7:36 pm
Oklahoma City Police welcomed a new member of the family on Friday.
Liberty is a German Shorthaired Pointer from K9s for Freedom and Independence. She's joining the department as a therapy and wellness dog.
She visited her new handler Sgt. Megan Morgan on Friday.
Liberty is the department's second therapy and wellness dog. They also have Will the black lab.
