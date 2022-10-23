Martial Arts Studio Hosts Jiu-Jitsu Tournament For Injured Edmond Officer

-

Friends and loved ones of an injured Edmond officer hit the mat in his honor. A martial arts school held a benefit tournament for Sergeant Joe Wells, who was hit head-on during a police chase.

“So jiu-jitsu is for everyone. It’s for little people, big people, it doesn't matter how big you are, it doesn't matter how athletic you are. What jiu jitsu is about is learning, educating, and making yourself move better and be calm in the storm,” Tyler Griffin said.

Griffin said jiu-jitsu is something his dear friend Sergeant Joe Wells loves to do.

“Joe is a student here. A brown belt under our academy and a great friend,” Griffin said.

Right now, many folks are practicing calmness in the midst of a storm, the storm being Joe's motorcycle crash during a pursuit. Edmond Police officer Josh Lindsey said Wells actually convinced to try jiu-jitsu.

“It's been an emotional roller coaster for a lot of us. You know, every time we get an update on Joe's condition it's encouraging to hear what's going on and how he's fighting back,” Lindsey said.

Edmond police said Sgt. Wells is in critical condition in the ICU, but doctors said he's stable for now and moving in the right direction.

Prodigy Jiu Jitsu decided the best way to support their friend and his family, was through his favorite sport.

“Maybe provide a little bit of relief and help any way we could,” Griffin said.

They said the tournament isn't about getting a medal, they say the ultimate goal is to support Joe's recovery.

“Joe's awesome. No matter if he gets hurt, he always can get back up. That's the joe i've always known. He's always going to be a part of our family,” Gracelynn said.

If you missed the event you can donate via Venmo at ProdigyJiuJitsu and to “Joe Wells.”