2 Employees Killed In Dallas Hospital Shooting

By: CBS News

-

Two employees were shot and killed in a Dallas hospital Saturday morning, hospital officials reported. The male suspect was shot and wounded by responding police.

The situation unfolded at approximately 11 a.m. local time at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, according to a news release from the Methodist Health System.

Methodist Health System police, along with Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue, responded to an "active shooter call" at the hospital.

Two hospital employees were shot and killed by the suspect, Methodist Health said. The victims were not immediately identified.

A responding Methodist Health System police officer arrived on scene, "confronted the suspect" and then shot and wounded him, Methodist Health said.

The suspect was transported to another hospital for treatment. His name was not released.

The details and circumstances of the shooting were unclear. There was no word on a possible motive.

Methodist Health said the hospital was "safe" and there was "no ongoing threat."

"The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," Methodist Health said in a statement. "Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy."