Walkers Come Together To Raise Awareness For Breast Cancer At Bicentennial Park

By: News 9

-

Supporters walked to raise awareness for breast cancer Saturday morning.

The Susan G. Komen "More than Pink" walk drew more than 1,500 supporters to Downtown Oklahoma City, including sisters Sharletta McLaughlin and Darsha Cubstead.

The pair lost their mother to the disease and saw firsthand how it can get passed down through generations with their own diagnoses.

"We walk for our mother who we lost. We walk for each other. We walk for our four girls. We don't want them to ever have to go through what we went through with the surgeries and the treatments and stuff. So hopefully, they'll find a cure with all the awareness and stuff this this event gives us."

For more information, click here.