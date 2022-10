By: News 9

Carl Albert Keeps On Winning, Takes Down Guthrie 41-7

The Carl Albert Titans keep their winning streak alive, taking down Guthrie 41-7 Friday night.

Carl Albert moves to 7-2 on the season. They face Piedmont on November 4.

Guthrie falls to 6-2 on the year. The will play Eisenhower on October 28.