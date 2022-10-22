Norman Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest Bathroom Law

-

Students in Norman walking out of class Friday in protest of the district’s implementation of a controversial transgender bathroom law.

The student at the center of it all told News 9 she has been using the women’s bathroom for years with no issues. It wasn’t until this year that she got in trouble multiple times.

Students at Norman North High School walked out at 10 a.m. followed by students at Norman High School who walked out at noon to support Emery Jenkins.

“I felt very loved it was amazing to see so many people out there and being heard because I know a lot of times trans voices are silenced,” she said.

Jenkins said she’s gotten kicked out of the women’s bathroom a handful of times since the start of the year by administrators. Each time getting in-school or out of school suspension.

“I remember I had cried all my makeup off; I remember telling my mom and she started crying at work. It’s taken a huge toll and she feels partially to blame for staying in Norman and in Oklahoma,” said the Sophomore at Norman North.

After her latest infraction on Wednesday, Jenkins and her friends started organizing.

“Reaching out to people, texting people, sharing it, really just getting it around. We made a group chat and put flyers around the school. It was really just about getting as many people to know about it as possible so they could come show up,” she said.

The district told News 9 legally they can’t disclose information about a student’s discipline.

The spokesperson for the district said, “Norman Public Schools, as always, makes every effort to operate within the law. At the same time, in this area and any other, we always strive to work directly with individual students and families to ensure their needs are met and they are able to thrive in our schools. Our campuses are equipped with single-use restroom facilities that are available for use by any individual.”

“I wish they would speak to us and have a conversation with us and understand and learn why this can cause so many mental issues and issues in school,” said Jenkins.

The student at the center of it all is standing her ground.

“It’s upsetting because I feel like I shouldn’t have to leave to make people feel comfortable. I’ve used the women’s restroom my entire life, I came out in first grade,” she said.

She has a message for her trans peers.

“Things are going to change, things are going to get better for us, just stay strong. Try to not let it get to your head,” she said.

Freedom Oklahoma has also expressed their support for the student. Their Executive Director Nicole McAfee said in part, “Oklahoma students deserve a welcoming school environment that fosters spaces for them to learn and grow, no matter where in the state their campus is located or what their gender is. However, as a result of SB 615, students at some Norman Public Schools campuses are facing discrimination and harassment from school staff, being denied access to bathroom facilities, based on their gender or perceived gender. We know these are not the only campuses where this is happening. Today, we applaud the students rallying in support of transgender, Two Spirit, and gender nonconforming students at Norman High Schools, and the brave folks leading that charge. SB 615 is unconstitutional and its impact on students’ health, well-being, and safety must be addressed.”

We did reach out to the governor for comment but have not heard back.



