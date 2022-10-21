OKC Officer And Wife's Drug Overdose Leads To Felony Drug Charges And Arrests In Grady County

-

An Oklahoma City police officer was placed on administrative leave following the man’s drug-related arrest and charges.

Grady County authorities arrested Dean Yancy Forbes, 49, and his wife Sandra Forbes, 49, this week for allegedly possessing and selling drugs from their home in Alex, Oklahoma. The couple is currently booked in the Grady County jail on felony drug charges.

This is the second internal police department investigation involving Forbes. The officer’s body camera was rolling last April when he shoved a man to the ground for allegedly making a fist at him spurring a use of force investigation.

Forbes’ job with Oklahoma City police is on the line for the second time.

Court documents revealed the officer and his wife overdosed less than 24-hours apart at their rural Grady County home. They were both found unresponsive by Chickasha first responders and taken to the hospital.

The woman later told investigators she snorted a white powder, she believed to be cocaine. Forbes said it was from her husband's "stash."

Grady County deputies and the Department of Drug Enforcement served a search warrant on the Forbes' rural home.

Court documents indicated that investigators found small baggies of cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia.

The couple is now each facing three drug-related charges.

Forbes admitted to buying cocaine once a month and that he "shared" the drug at parties. The officer also told investigators he took what he called “trophies,” illegal drugs from vehicles and personal property while on-duty.

Oklahoma City police officials have commented on Forbes’ arrest.

His first court appearance in Grady County has not been scheduled.