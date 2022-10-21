No Gas Leak Found At John Marshall High School Following Evacuation

Friday, October 21st 2022, 1:11 pm
A potential gas leak caused students and staff at John Marshall High School to evacuate Friday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.
Firefighters said no leak was found, and students are returning to class.
The high school is located near Northwest 122nd Street and Portland Avenue.
Students were evacuated to the school's football field.
