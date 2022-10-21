OSBI Investigating Deadly Bethany Shooting

By: News 9

-

A Bethany man was murdered in July, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help to identify the suspects involved.

The OSBI is asking for help to identify two men and a vehicle associated with the murder of Mark Anthony Johnson.

Bethany Police responded to the scene after receiving a call reporting gunshots on July 20 near Northwest 23rd Street and North Glade Avenue.

The 40-year-old victim was found dead on the scene, according to police.

During the investigation, agents pulled security footage and found that a blue Ford Expedition arrived at the complex before the shooting.

After the shooting, two men returned to the vehicle and left the scene.

The two men are suspects in Johnson's murder, according to OSBI.

The investigation is ongoing.

OSBI is asking anyone with any information to contact them at 800-522-8017.

This is a developing story.