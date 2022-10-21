Halloween Shopping Prices Increase Due To Inflation

Friday, October 21st 2022, 1:44 pm
Halloween is just around the corner, and this year people are expected to spend big.
The National Retail Federation is predicting Halloween shopping to return to pandemic levels despite inflation's scary impact on prices.
Because of the higher prices, the federation said in total consumers are expected to spend $10.6 billion.
Right now, candy prices alone are up 13 percent.
