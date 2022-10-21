WATCH: News 9's Jordan Dafnis Joins OSU Ahead Of Homecoming Game


Friday, October 21st 2022, 10:10 am



STILLWATER, Okla. -

It's homecoming weekend in Stillwater as the Cowboys are set to take on the Texas Longhorns Saturday.

The game is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m.

News 9's Jordan Dafnis was in Stillwater during News 9 at 9 a.m. Friday to showcase some different homecoming activities that are underway.
