High School Students In Norman Walkout To Protest School Bathroom Policy

By: News 9

-

Students at Norman North and Norman High School planned to walk out of school Friday in response to the district's bathroom policies.

Organizers posted a photo to Instagram, which said youth who are transgender are facing disciplinary actions for breaking school bathroom policies implemented by a new state law.

The new law signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in August requires a student to use a public school restroom based on their biological sex.

The walkout at Norman North started this morning at 11 a.m., while the walkout at Norman High started at noon.

Jim Gardner with Bob Mills SKyNews 9 was over the scene as students protested outside of Norman North.

No students were seen protesting at Norman High when Bob Mills SkyNews 9 flew over the school at around 12 p.m.

The district told News 9 that they were confident that the walkouts wouldn't happen.