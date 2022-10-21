OKC’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s Returns To Scissortail Park


Friday, October 21st 2022, 9:28 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City's Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Scissortail Park Saturday.

The walk raises awareness and funds for care, support and research for Alzheimer’s.

The event is expected to start at 8:30 a.m., and the walk will start at 10 a.m.

The walk’s manager, Jessica Hogner, joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Friday to discuss how the community can get involved.

To register, click here.
