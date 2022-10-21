A Nationwide Spike In RSV Cases Is Worrying Hospitals

By: News 9

Across the nation hospitals are seeing a spike in RSV cases.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is an illness affecting children which can range from mild symptoms, to life-threatening.

The common respiratory illness sends tens of thousands of children to the hospital every year.

"The biggest complications are the pneumonia and bronchiolitis, as it hits the lungs and can cause respiratory failure in children," Dr. Juanita Mora said.

Dr. Mora is an allergist/immunologist from Chicago, and is also a national spokesperson for the American Lung Association.

Doctors like Dr. More said parents should keep an eye out for the signs like trouble breathing or dehydration in their young children.







