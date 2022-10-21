High School Football Returns For The Weekend

By: News 9

With high school football approaching, some matchups to look forward to are going down Friday night.

The Guthrie Blue Jays are travelling to Carl Albert in Midwest City to take on the Titans.

In a bordering-cities rivalry, Norman North welcomes the Moore Lions,

Millwood Falcons heads to Oklahoma Christian School in Edmond to battle against the Saints, and our own Karl Torp will be out at Heritage Hall as they take on Plainview for this week's Torp's Tailgate.