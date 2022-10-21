Record-Breaking Heat Expected Along With Refreshing Rain And Wind


Friday, October 21st 2022, 6:57 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Highs in the 80s and 90s this weekend, with record heat likely.

Temps across the state Friday afternoon.

Exceptional drought conditions will mean high to extreme fire danger.

Near-record heat this weekend.

The wind ramps up and humidity will drop! The windiest day will be Sunday, with winds gusting from 45 to 50 mph.

Incoming wind gusts this weekend.

On Monday a slow moving soaker arrives. This will cause temps to drop through the day Monday. Rain and storms are likely, and a few storms could produce damaging winds and hail. By the time this storm completely ends, we could see some flooding in isolated areas.

Incoming rain projection.
