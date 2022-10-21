State Narcotics Bureau Finds Out-Of-State Marijuana Businesses Recruited To Oklahoma

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said it found evidence some law firms and consultants have recruited out-of-state marijuana businesses to Oklahoma.

OBN said some firms use the "ghost owning" method to get around residency laws.

Some of these "ghost owners" were even placing ads in Mandarin on websites and in newspapers, according to OBN.

The three men who have been charged in this investigation said they've done nothing wrong, and attorneys for two of the men said they were acting within state law.