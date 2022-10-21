Head-On Collision Near Lexington Leaves 3 Injured

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a head-on collision that happened at approximately 7:54 p.m. on State Highway 39 near County Road 156, approximately 6 miles east of Lexington.

Troopers on scene said a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Kelley Kennedy was traveling westbound on State Highway 39 when they crossed the median for an unknown reason, and struck another vehicle going eastbound on the highway head on.

The other vehicle was driven by 39-year-old Audrey Hammonds, and had one passenger, 39-year-old Jake Hammonds.

The drivers of both vehicles were pinned for approximately 30 minutes before being freed by the Lexington Fire Department using the Jaws of Life.

Kennedy was transferred to OU Medical Center, while Audrey and Jake Hammond were both sent to Purcell Hospital.

