Amazing Oklahomans: Joe Ihle

By: News 9

This week's record breaking cold snap destroyed pecan crops across Oklahoma including about 95% of Joe Ihle's.

Despite losing nearly his entire crop, Joe says he's going to continue doing what he loves.

The World War Two vet served in the Marine Corps, and fought at Iwo Jima.

He started in the pecan business at age 30 and has since sold pecans to both Braum's and Bama Pie.



