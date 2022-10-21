Report: Christian McCaffrey Traded To 49ers

By: CBS Sports

With the Nov. 1 trade deadline on the horizon, the NFL has its first major blockbuster. The Carolina Panthers have agreed to trade All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft selections, according to NFL Media. In return for McCaffrey, the Panthers receive 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-rounder in 2024.

Following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers reportedly began listening to offers for McCaffrey as they look to rebuild. Along with the 49ers, the NFL Network notes that the Los Angeles Rams were also deep in talks to acquire McCaffrey, but he ends up with their NFC West rival.

When healthy, McCaffrey has been one of the best all-around backs in NFL history. He's the fastest player in league history to reach 3,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards. The 26-year-old is also tied for the most consecutive games with a reception by a running back with 57.