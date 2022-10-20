Hope House Guthrie Provides Shelter & Hope For Those In Need

Hope House Guthrie is a supportive living facility that helps a wide range of people. They can provide help for those experiencing homelessness, addiction and everything in between.

“To be able to give somebody the quality of life they deserve, it’s just amazing,” said facility director Anissha Taylor.

The program assists residents with employment, getting treatment and many other services.

“We have people here that have come here because they are homeless, or because they are starting life over or because they are domestic violence survivors,” said Hope House vice chairman John Secondi.

There is a small cost for residents once they gain employment. Though some use the facility in extreme weather conditions, most residents are serious about getting help for addiction or just getting back to a normal life.

The program opened in June of 2020 has already helped over 400 clients get on their feet and on the path to a second shot life.

“What I do now is I case manage the clients with their goals,” said case manager, Frankie Garcia-Leon.

As with most of the workers, Garcia-Leon is a former resident of Hope House.

“I remember living here, now I have my own place, I transitioned into independent housing,” said Garcia-Leon.

“We’ve done the same thing, we’ve walked in the same steps that they’re walking in, so that they can see that there is success there,” said Christopher Payne, facility director for Hope House.

The residents appreciate things that most people take for granted.

“It’s amazing that I have a bed to sleep in, and I have food to eat, I don’t have to worry about being somewhere else,” said Hope House resident Angel Dunham.

“We keep what we have by giving it away,” said Payne.

The residents of Hope House are now planning their first Fall Fest.

“We’re going to have a costume contest, we’re going to sell food play games, we’re going to have a band,” said Taylor.

All to raise money for their Tree of Hope program, that provides gifts and toys for families in need this Christmas.

“All the money that we raise, we’re going to take it, and we’re going to buy gifts and enroll families in the community that may not be able to have Christmas,” said Taylor.

“It’s a house that gives hope for the residents that are here and they in turn want to give that to the community,” said Secondi.

The Fall Fest is October 29 from 2 pm to 6 pm at Hope House Guthrie. Everyone is invited to attend.

Donations can also be made to the Tree of Hope program or to Hope House, by visiting www.hopehouseguthrie.org or by calling (405) 887-0288.



