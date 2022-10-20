OKC Fire Dept. Reminds Residents To Be Cautious While Heating Homes

By: Chris Yu

After battling a chimney fire, the Oklahoma City Fire Department is reminding residents to be careful when heating their homes.

Fire crews responded to the chimney fire Tuesday morning. While no one was hurt, the fire department said it's important to have a qualified chimney sweep specialist inspect and clean your chimney annually.

"You want to burn a hard dry seasoned wood is the best thing you can burn," said Capt. Scott Douglas, assistant public information officer at the Oklahoma City Fire Department. "But a lot of times, people will burn trash and different things in there and it builds up residue, different things inside your chimney line are what we call creosote. And this creosote is highly flammable. It can restrict the airflow in your chimney and it can also build up. It's like a tar-like substance, and if you don't get it cleaned out, this is highly flammable," he said.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department also responded to another fire earlier this month that started in the fireplace. The blaze spread into the garage and attic, causing significant damage, firefighters said.

"A lot of times, when you're burning firewood, the sparks will shoot onto your living area. So that's something we see too," Douglas said. "So you want to make sure you have a good sturdy screen in front of your fireplace," he said.

Douglas said from December 2021 through February 2022, crews responded to about 400 structure fires in OKC. Typically, half of winter-season fires are related to heating homes, Douglas said.

In addition to fireplaces, many people use space heaters. Douglas said placement is key when using them safely.

"Keep them three feet away from anything that can burn," Douglas advised. "You want to keep them out of high-foot-traffic areas. That keeps people from knocking it over. And you also want to keep them on a hard flat surface."

Regardless of how people heat their home, it's important to have working smoke alarms. The Oklahoma City Fire Department provides and installs them for free.

"That smoke tends to lull you into a deep sleep." Douglas warned. "So these smoke alarms are our guardian angels."

To learn how to get a free smoke alarm from the fire department, click here.