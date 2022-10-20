By: News 9

Woman Caught On Camera Damaging SW OKC Fast Food Restaurant; Police Searching For Suspect

A woman was caught on camera destroying a computer ordering system at a fast food restaurant in southwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police need help identifying the woman in the video.

Police said she walked into a fast food restaurant and demanded free food.

When she didn't get it, she broke the computer ordering system and caused hundreds of dollars in damage as she ran away.

Police ask to submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.



