WATCH: Oklahoma's 2022 Gubernatorial Debate

Thursday, October 20th 2022, 12:08 pm
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister debated Wednesday night ahead of the general election for governor, Nov. 8.
The debate took place at the Will Rogers Theatre in Oklahoma City and was hosted by News 9's Storme Jones and NonDoc's Tres Savage.
Watch the debate via the video above.
