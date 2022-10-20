Trash Sculpture Unveiling At Lower Scissortail Park This Weekend

-

Lower scissortail park is getting a new addition, and it's made completely out of trash.

Gabriel Friedman, a local artist, has been working on the new sculpture made of trash in collaboration with OKC Beautiful.

"I've been making art out of trash almost my whole life," local artist," Friedman said

"The piece communicates the harms of litter and single use materials," Friedman said. "My first thought was trash is a big monster, and I've always wanted to make a big monster."

The trash the piece is made of has come from every place imaginable: the side of the highway, the middle of the road, along rivers, in parks, garages and backyards.

"I had the idea to have just the head," Friedman said. "Because I like the idea that it's just the tip of the iceberg. Like, there's more to be seen, he will grow the more trash he consumes or that we consume."

There will be a community event to celebrate the installation of Friedman's sculpture on Saturday from noon till 2 p.m.

Natalie Evans with OKC Beautiful said the event will be a great time for the community to come together and celebrate.

"We're really excited to see his creativity come to life," Evans said. "We encourage everyone to come out and see it on Saturday."

Art and environmental organizations will gather to share activities and environmental education.

There will also be a costume contest, ribbon cutting and many other activities.

Prior to the event, there will be a public litter pick-up starting at 11 a.m., and some of those pieces of trash will be publicly installed onto the sculpture.

For more information, click here.



