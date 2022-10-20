Consumer Product Safety Commission Approves New Federal Standards For Furniture That Can Tip Over


Thursday, October 20th 2022, 9:52 am

By: News 9


The Consumer Product Safety Commission has approved new federal standards for dressers, armoires and other furniture that can tip over.

Data showed that nearly 200 children have been killed by tipped over furniture in the last two decades.

The new standards will include minimum stability requirements and detailed labels for buyers.
