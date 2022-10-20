Melania Trump Joins Jill Biden, Other Former First Ladies To Help Develop Women's Suffrage Monument

By: CBS News

Former first lady Melania Trump announced Wednesday that she will join the Women's Suffrage National Monument Foundation, serving as an honorary chair alongside first lady Jill Biden and former first ladies Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and others.

Trump tweeted that she was honored to help "secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."





The Women's Suffrage National Monument Foundation was founded in 2018. In December 2020, Congress enacted Public Law 116–217, which authorized the creation of the Every Word We Utter Monument and charged the foundation with the monument's oversight. The monument will be placed on federal land in Washington, D.C., and will "commemorate the women's suffrage movement and the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote," the text of the law reads.

The foundation is working with the National Park Service, along with other national committees, to help design, fund and place the monument. According to the foundation, fewer than 5% of outdoor monuments in the United States tell women's stories.

The Women's Suffrage National Monument is currently scheduled to be unveiled in summer 2027.

