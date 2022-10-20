OKC Crews Prepping For Winter Snow


Thursday, October 20th 2022, 9:23 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Although there's no snow yet, Oklahoma City crews are heating up for this winter.

Maintenance crews run practice drills to prepare for clearing 3,500 miles of snow routes every year.

Officials said they're working on a brining program for this winter, which is a saltwater treatment. Crews plan to use the brine to pre-treat bridges and popular roadways.
