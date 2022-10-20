Firefighters Respond To Residential Fire In SW OKC

Thursday, October 20th 2022, 6:56 am
OKCFD has confirmed the fire in a residential building near Southwest 25th Street and South Portland Avenue has been extinguished.
The department had initially moved to respond to the fire after they received a call around 6:30 a.m.
The oklahoma city Police Department also responded to assist with traffic control in the area.
