Heat Returns This Weekend, Followed By Windy Sunday

-

A chilly start this morning with 30s and 40s out the door, but we will see sunny skies and very light winds today.

Friday will be hot and windy. Look for highs in the 80s and 90s with gusty south winds.

Highs will climb into the 70s today, and tonight lows in the 40s and 50s. Fire danger will ramp up.

Over the weekend we will see close to record highs with windy conditions. Our next cold front moves in Sunday night and will bring storm chances back to Oklahoma.