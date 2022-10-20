4 Juveniles Arrested Following Mustang Pursuit, Police Say


Thursday, October 20th 2022, 6:12 pm

By: News 9, Tevis Hillis


MUSTANG, Okla. -

Five people were arrested Thursday morning after a chase near Mustang.

Initial reports said the chase started north of Mustang, near South Czech Hall Road and Southwest 59th Street, according to authorities.

“Once we made contact with the subjects, they chose to attempt to allude the officers and took off and chased until they crashed,” said Rob Groseclose, the Chief of Police at Mustang Police Department. 

Police said the suspects later abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot, but Mustang Police were able to take them into custody. One of the suspects was sent to OU Medical Center for injuries they sustained before the chase.

Mustang Police confirmed four out of the five arrested were juveniles.
