OHP Respond To Deadly Beckham County Crash

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash that happened at around 5:57 p.m. Wednesday on I-40 near Sayre.

OHP said a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Clarence Mason Sr. was traveling westbound on I-40 when it departed the roadway to the left and stuck a cable barrier. The vehicle then entered the eastbound lanes and struck a semitruck driven by Zongliang Sun, who was uninjured.

Mason's vehicle then departed the roadway again back towards the westbound lanes, but struck the cable barrier again and came to rest in center median, according to OHP.

Mason was pinned in his vehicle and freed by the Sayre Fire Department utilizing the jaws of life, but was declared deceased at the scene.

Authorities said Mason's condition before the crash is still under investigation,