OCSO Arrests 2 Following Pursuit With Warrant Team

-

A busy Tuesday in Oklahoma County saw deputies with the OCSO warrant team take two wanted men into custody.

The team was serving a separate warrant, not involving either of the two men taken into custody, when one of the men pulled up in a truck with expired license plates, made eye contact with a deputy, and immediately began a pursuit.

“Goes to show that there's no such thing as a normal day as a police officer- and in this case- we're looking for one bad guy and wound up catching two others," said Aaron Brilbeck with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

“Yesterday our warrant squad was staking out a home over on South Douglas when a pickup truck pulled up next to one of our deputies," said OCSO Public Information Officer, Aaron Brilbeck. “As soon as they made eye contact that driver took off which is obviously suspicious.”

Brilbeck said the driver of a black Dodge Ram was “driving extremely recklessly very high rates of speed through a neighborhood, driving through stop signs.

The driver was later identified as 44-year-old Richard Rogers. There was also a warrant out for Roger's arrest out of Oklahoma County.

“Wanted on possession of stolen property- and surprisingly- alluding police officers," said Brilbeck.

Rogers led deputies on a pursuit all the way to a home on South Harvey. The home was full of other people, including Brandon Leeper. Leeper was hiding in a compartment under the bed of the home when officers went inside.

“He was wanted out of Canadian County so we're holding him for Canadian County," said Brilbeck.

Deputies arrested both Rogers and Leeper for their outstanding warrants and they were booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The suspect in the original warrant has not yet been arrested.



