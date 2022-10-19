Sassy Mama: Edible Spider Webs


Wednesday, October 19th 2022, 5:03 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe for edible spider webs.

 

Edible Spider Webs


Ingredients

1 package mini marshmallows

Food coloring

Candy spiders or bats

 

Directions

Microwave the marshmallow for 1 minute. Stir in food coloring for colored spider webs.

Dip hand into melted marshmallow and spread fingers and hands apart to create a web.

Then, stretch over cakes, Rice Krispie treats, cupcakes, etc. Add candy spiders or bats!
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 19th, 2022

September 28th, 2022

September 26th, 2022

September 26th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022