Sassy Mama: Edible Spider Webs

Wednesday, October 19th 2022, 5:03 pm
Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe for edible spider webs.
Edible Spider Webs
Ingredients
1 package mini marshmallows
Food coloring
Candy spiders or bats
Directions
Microwave the marshmallow for 1 minute. Stir in food coloring for colored spider webs.
Dip hand into melted marshmallow and spread fingers and hands apart to create a web.
Then, stretch over cakes, Rice Krispie treats, cupcakes, etc. Add candy spiders or bats!
