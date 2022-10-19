Sassy Mama: Edible Spider Webs

By: News 9

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe for edible spider webs.

Edible Spider Webs





Ingredients

1 package mini marshmallows

Food coloring

Candy spiders or bats

Directions

Microwave the marshmallow for 1 minute. Stir in food coloring for colored spider webs.

Dip hand into melted marshmallow and spread fingers and hands apart to create a web.

Then, stretch over cakes, Rice Krispie treats, cupcakes, etc. Add candy spiders or bats!