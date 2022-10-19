Sassy Mama: Spooky Popcorn Cake

By: News 9

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe for spooky popcorn cake.





Spooky Popcorn Cake

Ingredients

13-14 cups popped popcorn

2 (10-ounce) packages mini marshmallows

½ cup butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon birthday cake flavoring*

Assorted candies: M&M’s, gummy worms, creepy gummy candies

½ cup honey roasted peanuts

Food coloring*





Directions

Spray a tube or bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray. Melt the marshmallow with the butter and vanilla until it is smooth.

Add food coloring of your choice or just keep marshmallow as is. Pour the warm marshmallow cream over the popcorn.

Stir in the candies and honey roasted peanuts. Press the popcorn mixture into the cake pan.

Allow to sit for an hour and then invert onto a cake plate. Add more sprinkles or candies. Cut and serve!