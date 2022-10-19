OKC Officer Identified In SW OKC Police Shooting, Standoff

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma City police identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with a suspect early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said Msg. Keegan Burris, a 20-year veteran of the department, returned gunfire with 20-year-old suspect Dagan Oliver near Southwest 45th Street and South Agnew Avenue.

Related: Suspect Accused, Arrested In Connection With Overnight Standoff Has Been Identified

Oliver was taken into custody and later booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on multiple complaints including shooting with intent to kill.

Burris has been placed on administrative leave.



