Woman Rescued From Unmarked Hole In Midwest City

Wednesday, October 19th 2022, 6:14 pm
A person was rescued from a hole Wednesday afternoon in Midwest City.
The woman was taken out of the hole near Northeast 23rd Street and North Douglas Boulevard.
Midwest City fire officials said the woman was taken into an ambulance. It is not yet known if she will be transported to a local hospital.
Officials said the woman has been down there since Tuesday.
