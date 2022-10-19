Woman Rescued From Unmarked Hole In Midwest City


Wednesday, October 19th 2022, 6:14 pm

By: News 9


MIDWEST CITY, Okla. -

A person was rescued from a hole Wednesday afternoon in Midwest City.

The woman was taken out of the hole near Northeast 23rd Street and North Douglas Boulevard.

Midwest City fire officials said the woman was taken into an ambulance. It is not yet known if she will be transported to a local hospital.

Officials said the woman has been down there since Tuesday.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022