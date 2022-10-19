Warmup Expected Thursday Afternoon Following First Freeze Of The Fall


Wednesday, October 19th 2022, 11:30 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

A freezing cold start to the day! Temperatures were in the 20s and low 30s Thursday morning.

Highs today will rebound back into the 60s with sunny skies and light winds. Low temperatures tonight are expected to dip into the 30s and 40s with a south breeze.

We will be back to above average with highs Thursday in the 70s and 80s.

We will see 80s and 90s by the weekend.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 19th, 2022

September 30th, 2022

October 21st, 2021

May 26th, 2021

Top Headlines

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022