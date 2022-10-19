Inflation Impacting A Beloved Equine Rescue Ranch

By: Natalie Cruz

Inflation is taking a toll on ranchers across the country, and those across Oklahoma have felt the financial impact and are concerned for the future.

Blaze Tribute Equine Rescue is a nonprofit organization in Harrah, and for over 20 years their mission has been working with law enforcement to provide a better home for wild and surrendered horses.

Blaze plans to eventually find those homes for those horses.

However, the cost of ranching supplies is making it hard for Blaze Tribute Equine Rescue to provide for their horses. Prices of supplies like hay and feed have doubled, founder Natalee Cross said.

Cross said the ranch feeds over 100 horses and are barely making ends meet.

“We are spending roughly between $5,000 to 7,000 a week for hay and grain," Cross said.

Community support like monetary donations and volunteering could help keep their business of 20 years running.

To donate to Blaze Tribute Equine Rescue, click here.