Heating Experts Remind Residents To Check Furnaces As Cooler Weather Arrives


Wednesday, October 19th 2022, 9:34 am

By: News 9


Heating techs warn of some problems for residents that could easily be avoided as cooler weather begins to set in.

One step to take is to replace the air filters every two to three months.

Riley Haag, a heating technician, said to find a good middle-ground when it comes to your options in air filters.

"You don't want to go with the cheapest option on the shelf, but you don't have to go with the most expensive either," Haag said.

Technicians also advise turning on the furnace and checking how it runs before it needs to run daily in the winter.
