1 Dead After Washita County Crash

By: News 9

A Hydro woman is dead after a crash at approximately 7:56 p.m. on State Highway 152 just east of New Cordell.

Troopers said Alexis Murray was driving on OK-152 near North 2260 Road when she rear-ended a tractor.

She was pinned in her vehicle for a short amount of time before she was removed and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said she was not wearing a seatbelt, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.