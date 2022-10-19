1 Dead After Washita County Crash

Wednesday, October 19th 2022, 5:51 am
A Hydro woman is dead after a crash at approximately 7:56 p.m. on State Highway 152 just east of New Cordell.
Troopers said Alexis Murray was driving on OK-152 near North 2260 Road when she rear-ended a tractor.
She was pinned in her vehicle for a short amount of time before she was removed and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Officials said she was not wearing a seatbelt, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
